Ποια η σχέση των Aerosmith με την Barbra Streisand

To τραγούδι “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” είναι μεγάλη επιτυχία των Aerosmith του 1998, που ακουγόταν και στην ταινία “Armageddon”, στην οποία πρωταγωνιστούσε η κόρη του τραγουδιστή των Aerosmith, του Steven Tyler, η Liv Tyler, μαζί με τους Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Ben Affleck και άλλους.

Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου

Η ιστορία πίσω από το εν λόγω τραγούδι ξεκινάει ένα βράδυ, όταν η Barbra Streisand λαγοκοιμόταν στον καναπέ μαζί με τον σύζυγό της, ηθοποιό James Brolin. Όταν ξαφνικά εκείνος της ψυθύρισε “Δεν θέλω να αποκοιμηθώ” (” I don’t want to fall asleep”). Τότε η Barbra τον ρώτησε “Γιατί;” και εκείνος της απάντησε “Διότι τότε θα μου λείψεις” (“Because then I’ll miss you”).

Ο μικρός αυτός διάλογος έμεινε μέσα στην καρδιά της Barbra Streisand και λίγο αργότερα τον αποκάλυψε ως κάτι πολύ ρομαντικό που είχε βιώσει σε μία τηλεοπτική συνέντευξή της προς την δημοσιογράφο Barbara Walters. Την εκπομπή εκείνη έτυχε να την βλέπει η συνθέτις και στιχουργός Diane Warren, η οποία χρησιμοποίησε εκείνα τα λόγια και έγραψε το τραγούδι “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, που ηχογράφησαν οι Aerosmith για το “Armageddon”.

Στίχοι

… I could stay awake just to hear you breathing

Watch you smile while you are sleeping

While you’re far away and dreaming

I could spend my life in this sweet surrender

I could stay lost in this moment forever

Where a moment spent with you is a moment I treasure

… Don’t wanna close my eyes

I don’t wanna to fall asleep

‘Cause I’d miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

‘Cause even when I dream of you (even when I dream)

The sweetest dream would never do

I’d still miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

… Lying close to you, feeling your heart beating

And I’m wondering what you’re dreaming

Wondering if it’s me you’re seeing

Then I kiss your eyes

And thank God we’re together

And I just wanna stay with you in this moment forever

Forever and ever

… I don’t wanna close my eyes

I don’t wanna to fall asleep

‘Cause I’d miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

‘Cause even when I dream of you (even when I dream)

The sweetest dream will never do

I’d still miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

… I don’t wanna miss one smile

And I don’t wanna miss one kiss

And I just wanna be with you

Right here with you, just like this

And I just wanna hold you close

I feel your heart so close to mine

And just stay here in this moment

For all the rest of time

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

… Don’t wanna close my eyes

Don’t wanna fall asleep

‘Cause I’d miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

‘Cause even when I dream of you (even when I dream)

The sweetest dream would never do

I’d still miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

… I don’t wanna close my eyes

I don’t wanna fall asleep

‘Cause I’d miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

‘Cause even when I dream of you

The sweetest dream would never do

I’d still miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

… Don’t wanna close my eyes

I don’t wanna fall asleep, yeah

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

