Οι καλύτεροι δίσκοι του 2022 σύμφωνα με τους κορυφαίους δημοσιογραφικούς οργανισμούς

Μέχρι πριν μερικά χρόνια, οι λίστες με τους καλύτερους δίσκους, που έβγαιναν στο τέλος της χρονιάς, ήταν συνήθως προνόμιο των μουσικών εντύπων.
του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου
Τώρα πλέον, μεγάλες εφημερίδες, περιοδικά ποικίλης ύλης, οικονομικές εφημερίδες, έως και ειδησεογραφικά πρακτορεία, έχουν πλέον λόγο στο τι θεωρούν πιο αξιόλογο από την δέσμη κυκλοφοριών, που είδαν το φως της αγοράς και της δημοσιότητας μέσα στη χρονιά. Παρακάτω είναι μερικές από αυτές τις λίστες, από καταξιωμένους φορείς, που είναι πιθανό να σας δώσουν κάποια ιδέα για το ποιους δίσκους να αγοράσετε ή να επιλέξετε να ακούσετε.
The Associated Press’s Top Albums of 2022 (χωρίς σειρά αξιολόγησης)
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- Blxst – Before You Go
- Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
- Jackson Wang – MAGIC MAN
- Larry June – Spaceships On The Blade
- ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- Soccer Mommy – Sometimes, Forever
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
- Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak
BBC Radio 6 Music’s Top 10 Albums of 2022
- 1. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 2. Yard Act – The Overload
- 3. Kae Tempest – The Line Is a Curve
- 4. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer
- 5. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- 6. Warmdüscher – At The Hotspot
- 7. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
- 8. Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
- 9. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- 10. Gwenno – Tresor
The Economist’s Best Albums of 2022 (χωρίς σειρά αξιολόγησης)
- Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
- Fatoumata Diawara – Maliba
- Gabriels – Angels & Queens – Part I
- Hot Chip – Freakout / Release
- Marcus Mumford – (self-titled)
- ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems
- Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
- Yaya Bey – Remember Your North Star
Esquire’s 25 Best Albums of 2022 (χωρίς σειρά αξιολόγησης)
- Alvvays – Blue Rev
- BANKS – Serpentina
- Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- BROCKHAMPTON – The Family
- Charli XCX – CRASH
- Earl Sweatshirt – SICK!
- Eddie Vedder – Earthling
- FKA twigs – CAPRISONGS
- Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
- Frank Turner – FTHC
- Gang of Youths – angel in realtime.
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
- Maggie Rogers – Surrender
- Maren Morris – Humble Quest
- Mitski – Laurel Hell
- Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS
- Omar Apollo – IVORY
- Superchunk – Wild Loneliness
- Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point
- The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
- Tyler Childers – Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
- Willow –
The Guardian’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 2. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 3. The Weeknd – Dawn FM
- 4. Charli XCX – CRASH
- 5. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 6. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- 7. Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
- 8. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- 9. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
- 10. Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS
The Independent’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 2. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 3. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 4. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
- 5. Charli XCX – CRASH
- 6. Yard Act – The Overload
- 7. Taylor Swift – Midnights
- 8. Angel Olsen – Big Time
- 9. Jamie T – The Theory Of Whatever
- 10. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
Los Angeles Times’ 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 2. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 3. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- 4. Taylor Swift – Midnights
- 5. Alvvays – Blue Rev
- 6. Angel Olsen – Big Time
- 7. Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
- 8. Barbra Streisand – Live At The Bon Soir
- 9. Charlie Puth – CHARLIE
- 10. Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego
The New York Times: Jon Caramanica’s 12 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak
- 2. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 3. Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
- 4. Priscilla Block – Welcome To The Block Party
- 5. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 6. Bartees Strange – Farm to Table
- 7. 42 Dugg & EST Gee – Last Ones Left
- 8. Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe
- 9. Bad Boy Chiller Crew – Disrespectful
- 10. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- 11. Bandmanrill – Club Godfather
- 12. Special Interest – Endure
NME’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- 2. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- 3. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 4. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
- 5. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 6. Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl
- 7. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer
- 8. Nova Twins – Supernova
- 9. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 10. The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
The Observer: Kitty Empire’s Top 10 Albums of 2022
- 1. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 2. Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
- 3. Mitski – Laurel Hell
- 4. Kurt Vile – (watch my moves)
- 5. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- 6. Bill Callahan – YTI⅃AƎЯ
- 7. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
- 8. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 9. Pole – Tempus
- 10. Oren Ambarchi – Shebang
People’s Top 10 Albums of 2022
- 1. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 2. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- 3. Taylor Swift – Midnights
- 4. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 5. Miranda Lambert – Palomino
- 6. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 7. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- 8. Kelsea Ballerini – SUBJECT TO CHANGE
- 9. Maggie Rogers – Surrender
- 10. Tove Lo – Dirt Femme
Record Collector’s 10 Best New Albums of 2022
- 1. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Dear Scott
- 2. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- 3. Yard Act – The Overload
- 4. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
- 5. Björk – Fossora
- 6. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
- 7. Suede – Autofiction
- 8. Loudon Wainwright III – Lifetime Achievement
- 9. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
- 10. Angel Olsen – Big Time
Rolling Stone’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 2. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti3. Taylor Swift – Midnights
- 4. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 5. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- 6. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
- 7. King Princess – Hold On Baby
- 8. FKA twigs – CAPRISONGS
- 9. j-hope – Jack In The Box
- 10. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
SPIN’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
- 2. Special Interest – Endure
- 3. The Bad Plus – The Bad Plus
- 4. Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point
- 5. Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals – King Cobra
- 6. Ibrahim Maalouf & Angelique Kidjo – Queen of Sheba
- 7. Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive
- 8. The Mars Volta – The Mars Volta
- 9. DOMi & JD Beck – NOT TiGHT
- 10. Drug Church – Hygiene
The Sunday Times’ 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
- 2. Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons
- 3. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 4. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
- 5. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- 6. Courtney Marie Andrews – Loose Future
- 7. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
- 8. Marcus Mumford – (self-titled)
- 9. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- 10. Taylor Swift – Midnights
TIME’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- 2. Saya Gray – 19 MASTERS
- 3. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 4. Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
- 5. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
- 6. Ibibio Sound Machine – Electricity
- 7. Angel Olsen – Big Time
- 8. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 9. 070 Shake – You Can’t Kill Me
- 10. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
Time Out’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- 2. Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen
- 3. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 4. SCH – Autobahn
- 5. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Blonde
- 6. Hudson Mohawke – Cry Sugar
- 7. Lil Silva – Yesterday Is Heavy
- 8. Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
- 9. Boy Harsher – The Runner (Original Soundtrack)
- 10. Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
Uncut’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
- 2. Joan Shelley – The Spur
- 3. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Dear Scott
- 4. Angel Olsen – Big Time
- 5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- 6. Wilco – Cruel Country
- 7. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- 8. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- 9. Brian Eno – FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE
- 10. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
USA Today’s 10 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- 2. Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl
- 3. Taylor Swift – Midnights
- 4. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 5. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- 6. MUNA – MUNA
- 7. Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
- 8. Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
- 9. Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point
- 10. Foals – Life Is Yours
Variety: Chris Willman’s Top 10 Albums of 2022
- 1. Taylor Swift – Midnights
- 2. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
- 3. Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive
- 3. Jack White – Fear of the Dawn
- 4. Lizzo – Special
- 5. Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
- 6. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 7. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- 8. Lucius – Second Nature
- 9. LeAnn Rimes – god’s work
- 10. Wilco – Cruel Country
The Wall Street Journal’s Best Music of 2022 (χωρίς σειρά αξιολόγησης)
- Animal Collective – Time Skiffs
- Bartees Strange – Farm to Table
- Beth Orton – Weather Alive
- Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
- Cass McCombs – Heartmind
- Florist – Florist
- ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
The Washington Post’s Top 10 Albums of 2022
- 1. ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI
- 2. Straw Man Army – SOS
- 3. FKA twigs – CAPRISONGS
- 4. Bill Callahan – YTI⅃AƎЯ
- 5. Jeff Parker – Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy
- 6. Lucrecia Dalt – ¡Ay!
- 7. Kelsey Waldon – No Regular Dog
- 8. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii
- 9. Anteloper – Pink Dolphins
- 10. Young Nudy – EA Monster
WIRED’s 12 Best Albums of 2022
- 1. Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- 2. Vince Staples – RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART
- 3. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
- 4. LAYA – Um, Hello
- 5. SAULT – 11
- 5. SAULT – Untitled (God)
- 6. Santigold – Spirituals
- 7. Cuco – Fantasy Gateway
- 8. Leikeli47 – Shape Up
- 9. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- 10. Smino – Luv 4 Rent
- 11. Honey Dijon – Black Girl Magic
- 12. JID – The Forever Story
