Ο Paul McCartney μας καλεί να δούμε αυτό το ντοκιμαντέρ για την επιβίωση του πλανήτη

Eating Our Way to Extinction Narrated by #KateWinslet a cinematic feature documentary taking audiences on a journey around the world with an impactful message 🎥: #ludobrockway 🎞️: #ottobrockway 🎬: #visionfilms #eatingourwaytoextinction #documentary #paulmccartney @eating2extinction @paulmccartney @meatfreemonday @nomijeancater https://youtu.be/LaPge01NQTQ

♬ original sound – Blinded by Rainbows ®