Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Το tweet του για τους μισθούς και οι αντιδράσεις – ΦΩΤΟ

22:21 , Πέμπτη 28 Απριλίου 2022

αθλητισμός

Ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς για ακόμη μία φορά προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις με μία του ανάρτηση στο Twitter.

«Ο μισθός είναι η δωροδοκία, που σου προσφέρουν  για να ξεχάσεις τις φιλοδοξίες σου», έγραψε στο Twitter ο κορυφαίος Έλληνας τενίστας. Το συγκεκριμένο ρητό κυκλοφορεί τα τελευταία χρόνια στα social media, χωρίς να είναι γνωστό ποιος το είπε πρώτος.

 

Η ανάρτηση του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά προκάλεσε έντονες αντιδράσεις με αρκετούς χρήστες του Twitter να σχολιάζουν ότι εκείνος δεν θα χρειαστεί ποτέ να δουλέψει με ένα ωράριο τύπου 9-5. Κάποιοι αναφέρουν πως ο Έλληνας τενίστας θα πρέπει να σκέφτεται προτού γράψει κάτι στα social media. Μάλιστα ένας χρήστης ρώτησε τον Τσιτσιπάς αν τον χτύπησε καμία ρακέτα στο κεφάλι.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

