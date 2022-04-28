Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Το tweet του για τους μισθούς και οι αντιδράσεις – ΦΩΤΟ

Ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς για ακόμη μία φορά προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις με μία του ανάρτηση στο Twitter.

«Ο μισθός είναι η δωροδοκία, που σου προσφέρουν για να ξεχάσεις τις φιλοδοξίες σου», έγραψε στο Twitter ο κορυφαίος Έλληνας τενίστας. Το συγκεκριμένο ρητό κυκλοφορεί τα τελευταία χρόνια στα social media, χωρίς να είναι γνωστό ποιος το είπε πρώτος.

Your salary is the bribe they give you to forget your aspirations. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) April 28, 2022

Η ανάρτηση του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά προκάλεσε έντονες αντιδράσεις με αρκετούς χρήστες του Twitter να σχολιάζουν ότι εκείνος δεν θα χρειαστεί ποτέ να δουλέψει με ένα ωράριο τύπου 9-5. Κάποιοι αναφέρουν πως ο Έλληνας τενίστας θα πρέπει να σκέφτεται προτού γράψει κάτι στα social media. Μάλιστα ένας χρήστης ρώτησε τον Τσιτσιπάς αν τον χτύπησε καμία ρακέτα στο κεφάλι.

Στέφανε σε χτύπησε καμία ρακέτα στο κεφάλι;https://t.co/cijBwdjDkh — Maltus (@TheMaltus) April 28, 2022

Very apt coming from a 23-year old who has probably never had to work an 8-5 job to feed himself — Big Tennis Fan (@indevynitely) April 28, 2022

We know u don’t create these “inspirational/funny” posts on ur own – u just take from random sites etc & claim them as urs, trying to cultivate a “thoughtful” public persona & it’s ur right to do so. But maybe try actually understand the meaning of the post b4 u put it out there? — S (@Eneri918) April 28, 2022

You should say this in front of the group of @adidastennis and @WilsonTennis employees who design and market your sponsored gear. I’m betting it will sound a bit different to you then. — Jim Walker (@brandnewwatch) April 28, 2022

you are rich, Stefanos. — Sky ❄️🌲🦌 (@skylviaplath) April 28, 2022

Disagree with you in this one Stefanos. Not everybody aims for big stuff. Many are not willing to do the sacrifices that come with jobs/ventures with huge responsibilities and rather want to have a quiet life. — Enric Majoral (@enricMajoral14) April 28, 2022

Says the guy who’s never had a salary. Please recognize your privilege and become a better example for aspiring tennis players and others that aspire for opportunities outside of the 9-5. — Antonio Lazo (@tonylace) April 28, 2022