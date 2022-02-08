Ποιοί καλλιτέχνες έχουν ήδη μιά θέση στο Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Το Rock and Roll Hall of Fame εγκαθιδρύθηκε το 1983 στο Cleveland του Ohio. Στην ουσία πρόκειται για ένα είδος μουσείου που είναι και μέγαρο όπου τιμώνται επιφανείς καλλιτέχνες με μεγάλη προσφορά στο rock & roll, με την ευρύτερη έννοια του όρου, που συμπεριλαμβάνει τη σύγχρονη ελαφρά μουσική από την έκρηξη του είδους, για άλλους το 1951 και για άλλους το 1955.
Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου
Ιδρυτής ήταν ο Ahmet Ertegun, που ήταν επίσης ιδρυτής και πρόεδρος της Atlantic Records. Εκεί μέσα υπάρχουν έγγραφα, ντοκουμέντα, βίντεο, ταινίες, φωτογραφίες, μουσικά όργανα, ρούχα, προσωπικά αντικείμενα και πολλά άλλα, που αποτελούν μέρος της ιστορίας της μουσικής. Το ίδρυμα διαθέτει ενεργά μέλη, που είναι τραγουδιστές, μουσικοί, παραγωγοί, δημοσιογράφοι, στελέχη δισκογραφικών εταιριών, διοργανωτές συναυλιών κλπ., οι οποίοι κάθε χρόνο επιλέγουν ποιοί θα ενταχθούν στην τιμητική λίστα του Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, μιά διάκριση που συνοδεύει για πάντα τον κάθε καλλιτέχνη, που την έχει κερδίσει επάξια.
Οι καλλιτέχνες που έχουν ενταχθεί στο Rock and Roll Hall of Fame από το 1986, που ξεκίνησε αυτή η ετήσια τιμητική διαδικασία μέχρι σήμερα είναι οι εξής:
(από την κάτωθι λίστα, ένας νέος σήμερα μπορεί να εντοπίσει εύκολα ποιοί ήσαν οι σημαντικότεροι καλλιτέχνες που διαμόρφωσαν την μουσική, ακόμα και αυτήν που ακούγεται περισσότερο τώρα)
1986
Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Jimmie Rodgers, Jimmy Yancey, Robert Johnson.
https://youtu.be/CzAkTrDiXxg
1987
The Coasters, Eddie Cochran, Bo Diddley, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Bill Haley, B.B. King, Clyde McPhatter, Ricky Nelson, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Smokey Robinson, Big Joe Turner, Muddy Waters, Jackie Wilson, Louis Jordan, T-Bone Walker, Hank Williams.
https://youtu.be/lcme0-CXMoY
1988
The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Drifters, Bob Dylan, The Supremes, Dion, Otis Redding, The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, Les Paul.
https://youtu.be/0rolz1VasS4
1989
The Ink Spots, Bessie Smith, The Soul Stirrers.
1990
Hank Ballard, Bobby Darin, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Kinks, The Platters, Simon & Garfunkel, The Who, Charlie Christian, Louis Armstrong, Ma Rainey, Carole King.
https://youtu.be/Gu9HhYv0C7E
1991
LaVern Baker, The Byrds, John Lee Hooker, The Impressions, Wilson Pickett, Jimmy Reed, Ike & Tina Turner, Howlin’ Wolf, Dave Bartholomew.
1992
Bobby “Blue” Bland, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Johnny Cash, The Isley Brothers, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam & Dave, The Yardbirds, Professor Longhair.
https://youtu.be/8AHCfZTRGiI
1993
Ruth Brown, Cream, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, Etta James, Van Morrison, Sly and the Family Stone, Dinah Washington.
https://youtu.be/dCc00pX_pFA
1994
The Animals, The Band, Duane Eddy, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon, Bob Marley, Rod Stewart, Willie Dixon, Johnny Otis.
https://youtu.be/4-43lLKaqBQ
1995
The Allman Brothers Band, Al Green, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Martha and the Vandellas, Neil Young, Frank Zappa, The Orioles.
https://youtu.be/xbhCPt6PZIU
1996
David Bowie, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Jefferson Airplane, Little Willie John, Pink Floyd, The Shirelles, The Velvet Underground, Pete Seeger.
https://youtu.be/WJ1Tfid95m0
1997
Bee Gees, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Jackson 5, Joni Mitchell, Parliament-Funkadelic, The (Young) Rascals, Mahalia Jackson, Bill Monroe.
https://youtu.be/dS6lw2DbcVI
1998
Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas & the Papas, Lloyd Price, Santana, Gene Vincent, Jelly Roll Morton, Allen Toussaint.
https://youtu.be/FVsbvFkhzY4
1999
Billy Joel, Curtis Mayfield, Paul McCartney, Del Shannon, Dusty Springfield, Bruce Springsteen, The Staple Singers, Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, Charles Brown.
https://youtu.be/R0Dk_LuD5d8
2000
Eric Clapton , Earth, Wind & Fire, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Moonglows, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Nat King Cole , Billie Holiday.
https://youtu.be/bmlNAKyJ0WE
2001
Aerosmith, Solomon Burke , The Flamingos, Michael Jackson, Queen, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Ritchie Valens.
https://youtu.be/ZXmjhRkPVFc
2002
Isaac Hayes, Brenda Lee, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Gene Pitney, Ramones, Talking Heads, Chet Atkins.
https://youtu.be/ViGrDTGDsfs
2003
AC/DC, The Clash, Elvis Costello & the Attractions, The Police, The Righteous Brothers, Floyd Cramer.
https://youtu.be/3T1c7GkzRQQ
2004
Jackson Browne, The Dells, George Harrison, Prince, Bob Seger, Traffic, ZZ Top.
https://youtu.be/O-8J8YMLQck
2005
Buddy Guy, The O’Jays, The Pretenders, Percy Sledge, U2.
https://youtu.be/AdC2gMaBnXQ
2006
Black Sabbath, Blondie, Miles Davis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sex Pistols, Herb Alpert.
https://youtu.be/0E6RQG3lc58
2007
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, R.E.M., The Ronettes, Patti Smith, Van Halen.
2008
The Dave Clark Five, Leonard Cohen, Madonna, John Mellencamp, The Ventures.
2009
Jeff Beck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Metallica, Run-DMC, Bobby Womack, Wanda Jackson.
https://youtu.be/BgrSwealWCs
2010
ABBA, Genesis, Jimmy Cliff, The Hollies, The Stooges, Mort Shuman.
https://youtu.be/xFrGuyw1V8s
2011
Alice Cooper, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Darlene Love, Tom Waits, Leon Russell.
https://youtu.be/_MSepkmkAjE
2012
Beastie Boys, The Blue Caps, The Comets, The Crickets, Donovan, The Famous Flames, Guns N’ Roses, The Midnighters, The Miracles, Laura Nyro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Small Faces / Faces, Freddie King.
2013
Heart, Albert King, Randy Newman, Public Enemy, Rush, Donna Summer, Quincy Jones, Ringo Starr.
https://youtu.be/jiuvdNC4ODE
2014
Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Kiss, Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt, Cat Stevens.
https://youtu.be/6EbBuSA6NnQ
2015
The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Lou Reed, Green Day, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Bill Withers, The “5” Royales.
https://youtu.be/V1u_oHpSTKs
2016
Cheap Trick , Chicago, Deep Purple, N.W.A, Steve Miller.
https://youtu.be/gsgSlt0KCfk
2017
Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes, Nile Rodgers.
https://youtu.be/NXo8MEULoWI
2018
Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
https://youtu.be/wTP2RUD_cL0
2019
The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies.
https://youtu.be/X9s6xacLyik
2020
Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex.
https://youtu.be/JYvB7uofZYE
2021
Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston.
https://youtu.be/DwUxoSLLtUk
(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, από τα μεσάνυχτα μέχρι τις 3 το πρωί, ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “After Midnight… όπως έλεγε και ο J.J. Cale”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική).