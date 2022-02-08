Ποιοί καλλιτέχνες έχουν ήδη μιά θέση στο Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου

Ιδρυτής ήταν ο Ahmet Ertegun, που ήταν επίσης ιδρυτής και πρόεδρος της Atlantic Records. Εκεί μέσα υπάρχουν έγγραφα, ντοκουμέντα, βίντεο, ταινίες, φωτογραφίες, μουσικά όργανα, ρούχα, προσωπικά αντικείμενα και πολλά άλλα, που αποτελούν μέρος της ιστορίας της μουσικής. Το ίδρυμα διαθέτει ενεργά μέλη, που είναι τραγουδιστές, μουσικοί, παραγωγοί, δημοσιογράφοι, στελέχη δισκογραφικών εταιριών, διοργανωτές συναυλιών κλπ., οι οποίοι κάθε χρόνο επιλέγουν ποιοί θα ενταχθούν στην τιμητική λίστα του Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, μιά διάκριση που συνοδεύει για πάντα τον κάθε καλλιτέχνη, που την έχει κερδίσει επάξια.

Οι καλλιτέχνες που έχουν ενταχθεί στο Rock and Roll Hall of Fame από το 1986, που ξεκίνησε αυτή η ετήσια τιμητική διαδικασία μέχρι σήμερα είναι οι εξής:

(από την κάτωθι λίστα, ένας νέος σήμερα μπορεί να εντοπίσει εύκολα ποιοί ήσαν οι σημαντικότεροι καλλιτέχνες που διαμόρφωσαν την μουσική, ακόμα και αυτήν που ακούγεται περισσότερο τώρα)



Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Jimmie Rodgers, Jimmy Yancey, Robert Johnson.

https://youtu.be/CzAkTrDiXxg 1986Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Jimmie Rodgers, Jimmy Yancey, Robert Johnson.



The Coasters, Eddie Cochran, Bo Diddley, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Bill Haley, B.B. King, Clyde McPhatter, Ricky Nelson, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Smokey Robinson, Big Joe Turner, Muddy Waters, Jackie Wilson, Louis Jordan, T-Bone Walker, Hank Williams.

https://youtu.be/lcme0-CXMoY 1987The Coasters, Eddie Cochran, Bo Diddley, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Bill Haley, B.B. King, Clyde McPhatter, Ricky Nelson, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Smokey Robinson, Big Joe Turner, Muddy Waters, Jackie Wilson, Louis Jordan, T-Bone Walker, Hank Williams.



The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Drifters, Bob Dylan, The Supremes, Dion, Otis Redding, The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, Les Paul.

https://youtu.be/0rolz1VasS4 1988The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Drifters, Bob Dylan, The Supremes, Dion, Otis Redding, The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, Les Paul.

1989

The Ink Spots, Bessie Smith, The Soul Stirrers.



Hank Ballard, Bobby Darin, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Kinks, The Platters, Simon & Garfunkel, The Who, Charlie Christian, Louis Armstrong, Ma Rainey, Carole King.

https://youtu.be/Gu9HhYv0C7E 1990Hank Ballard, Bobby Darin, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Kinks, The Platters, Simon & Garfunkel, The Who, Charlie Christian, Louis Armstrong, Ma Rainey, Carole King.

1991

LaVern Baker, The Byrds, John Lee Hooker, The Impressions, Wilson Pickett, Jimmy Reed, Ike & Tina Turner, Howlin’ Wolf, Dave Bartholomew.



Bobby “Blue” Bland, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Johnny Cash, The Isley Brothers, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam & Dave, The Yardbirds, Professor Longhair.

https://youtu.be/8AHCfZTRGiI 1992Bobby “Blue” Bland, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Johnny Cash, The Isley Brothers, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam & Dave, The Yardbirds, Professor Longhair.



Ruth Brown, Cream, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, Etta James, Van Morrison, Sly and the Family Stone, Dinah Washington.

https://youtu.be/dCc00pX_pFA 1993Ruth Brown, Cream, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, Etta James, Van Morrison, Sly and the Family Stone, Dinah Washington.



The Animals, The Band, Duane Eddy, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon, Bob Marley, Rod Stewart, Willie Dixon, Johnny Otis.

https://youtu.be/4-43lLKaqBQ 1994The Animals, The Band, Duane Eddy, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon, Bob Marley, Rod Stewart, Willie Dixon, Johnny Otis.



The Allman Brothers Band, Al Green, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Martha and the Vandellas, Neil Young, Frank Zappa, The Orioles.

https://youtu.be/xbhCPt6PZIU 1995The Allman Brothers Band, Al Green, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Martha and the Vandellas, Neil Young, Frank Zappa, The Orioles.



David Bowie, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Jefferson Airplane, Little Willie John, Pink Floyd, The Shirelles, The Velvet Underground, Pete Seeger.

https://youtu.be/WJ1Tfid95m0 1996David Bowie, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Jefferson Airplane, Little Willie John, Pink Floyd, The Shirelles, The Velvet Underground, Pete Seeger.



Bee Gees, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Jackson 5, Joni Mitchell, Parliament-Funkadelic, The (Young) Rascals, Mahalia Jackson, Bill Monroe.

https://youtu.be/dS6lw2DbcVI 1997Bee Gees, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Jackson 5, Joni Mitchell, Parliament-Funkadelic, The (Young) Rascals, Mahalia Jackson, Bill Monroe.



Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas & the Papas, Lloyd Price, Santana, Gene Vincent, Jelly Roll Morton, Allen Toussaint.

https://youtu.be/FVsbvFkhzY4 1998Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas & the Papas, Lloyd Price, Santana, Gene Vincent, Jelly Roll Morton, Allen Toussaint.



Billy Joel, Curtis Mayfield, Paul McCartney, Del Shannon, Dusty Springfield, Bruce Springsteen, The Staple Singers, Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, Charles Brown.

https://youtu.be/R0Dk_LuD5d8 1999Billy Joel, Curtis Mayfield, Paul McCartney, Del Shannon, Dusty Springfield, Bruce Springsteen, The Staple Singers, Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, Charles Brown.



Eric Clapton , Earth, Wind & Fire, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Moonglows, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Nat King Cole , Billie Holiday.

https://youtu.be/bmlNAKyJ0WE 2000Eric Clapton , Earth, Wind & Fire, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Moonglows, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Nat King Cole , Billie Holiday.



Aerosmith, Solomon Burke , The Flamingos, Michael Jackson, Queen, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Ritchie Valens.

https://youtu.be/ZXmjhRkPVFc 2001Aerosmith, Solomon Burke , The Flamingos, Michael Jackson, Queen, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Ritchie Valens.



Isaac Hayes, Brenda Lee, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Gene Pitney, Ramones, Talking Heads, Chet Atkins.

https://youtu.be/ViGrDTGDsfs 2002Isaac Hayes, Brenda Lee, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Gene Pitney, Ramones, Talking Heads, Chet Atkins.



AC/DC, The Clash, Elvis Costello & the Attractions, The Police, The Righteous Brothers, Floyd Cramer.

https://youtu.be/3T1c7GkzRQQ 2003AC/DC, The Clash, Elvis Costello & the Attractions, The Police, The Righteous Brothers, Floyd Cramer.



Jackson Browne, The Dells, George Harrison, Prince, Bob Seger, Traffic, ZZ Top.

https://youtu.be/O-8J8YMLQck 2004Jackson Browne, The Dells, George Harrison, Prince, Bob Seger, Traffic, ZZ Top.



Buddy Guy, The O’Jays, The Pretenders, Percy Sledge, U2.

https://youtu.be/AdC2gMaBnXQ 2005Buddy Guy, The O’Jays, The Pretenders, Percy Sledge, U2.



Black Sabbath, Blondie, Miles Davis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sex Pistols, Herb Alpert.

https://youtu.be/0E6RQG3lc58 2006Black Sabbath, Blondie, Miles Davis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sex Pistols, Herb Alpert.

2007

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, R.E.M., The Ronettes, Patti Smith, Van Halen.

2008

The Dave Clark Five, Leonard Cohen, Madonna, John Mellencamp, The Ventures.



Jeff Beck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Metallica, Run-DMC, Bobby Womack, Wanda Jackson.

https://youtu.be/BgrSwealWCs 2009Jeff Beck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Metallica, Run-DMC, Bobby Womack, Wanda Jackson.



ABBA, Genesis, Jimmy Cliff, The Hollies, The Stooges, Mort Shuman.

https://youtu.be/xFrGuyw1V8s 2010ABBA, Genesis, Jimmy Cliff, The Hollies, The Stooges, Mort Shuman.



Alice Cooper, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Darlene Love, Tom Waits, Leon Russell.

https://youtu.be/_MSepkmkAjE 2011Alice Cooper, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Darlene Love, Tom Waits, Leon Russell.

2012

Beastie Boys, The Blue Caps, The Comets, The Crickets, Donovan, The Famous Flames, Guns N’ Roses, The Midnighters, The Miracles, Laura Nyro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Small Faces / Faces, Freddie King.



Heart, Albert King, Randy Newman, Public Enemy, Rush, Donna Summer, Quincy Jones, Ringo Starr.

https://youtu.be/jiuvdNC4ODE 2013Heart, Albert King, Randy Newman, Public Enemy, Rush, Donna Summer, Quincy Jones, Ringo Starr.



Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Kiss, Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt, Cat Stevens.

https://youtu.be/6EbBuSA6NnQ 2014Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Kiss, Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt, Cat Stevens.



The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Lou Reed, Green Day, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Bill Withers, The “5” Royales.

https://youtu.be/V1u_oHpSTKs 2015The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Lou Reed, Green Day, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Bill Withers, The “5” Royales.



Cheap Trick , Chicago, Deep Purple, N.W.A, Steve Miller.

https://youtu.be/gsgSlt0KCfk 2016Cheap Trick , Chicago, Deep Purple, N.W.A, Steve Miller.



Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes, Nile Rodgers.

https://youtu.be/NXo8MEULoWI 2017Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes, Nile Rodgers.



Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

https://youtu.be/wTP2RUD_cL0 2018Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.



The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies.

https://youtu.be/X9s6xacLyik 2019The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies.



Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex.

https://youtu.be/JYvB7uofZYE 2020Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex.



Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston.

https://youtu.be/DwUxoSLLtUk 2021Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston.

(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, από τα μεσάνυχτα μέχρι τις 3 το πρωί, ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “After Midnight… όπως έλεγε και ο J.J. Cale”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική).