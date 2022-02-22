Επιτυχίες της δεκαετίας του ’80 που ξεπήδησαν από την μεγάλη οθόνη

Ο κινηματογράφος από πάντα αναδύκνει τραγούδια και έκανε επιτυχίες. Πολλά είναι τα θρυλλικά χιτς που γνώρισαν ανταπόκριση ακόμα και πριν από τον Β’ παγκόσμιο πόλεμο. Οσο βέβαια περνούσαν τα χρόνια η ανάγκη για ένα καλό πιασάρικο τραγούδι μέσα στο φιλμ όλο και μεγάλωνε. Στην δεκαετία του ’80 έγινε η έκρηξη. Πολλά είναι τα κομμάτια που τότε καθιερώθηκαν μέσα από την μεγάλη οθόνη. Τα πιό σημαντικά για την συγκεκριμένη δεκαετία είναι στη λίστα που ακολουθεί.
Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου
1. Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
2. Phil Collins – A Groovy Kind of Love
3. Queen – A Kind of Magic
4. Duran Duran – A View to a Kill
5. David Bowie – Absolute Beginners
6. Cher & Peter Cetera – After All
7. Phil Collins – Against All Odds από το “Against All Odds” (1984)
https://youtu.be/PwyYxjU3mXQ
8. ELO – All Over the World
9. Neil Diamond – America
10. Christopher Cross – Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)
11. Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F
12. Prince – Batdance
13. Survivor – Burning Heart
14. Blondie – Call Me
15. David Bowie – Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
16. Madonna – Causing a Commotion
17. Vangelis – Chariots of Fire από το “Chariots of Fire” (1981)
https://youtu.be/CSav51fVlKU
18. Los Lobos – Come On Let’s Go
19. Carly Simon – Coming Around Again
20. Madonna – Crazy for You
21. The Jets – Cross My Broken Heart
22. Gerard McMahon – Cry Little Sister
23. Kenny Loggins – Danger Zone
24. Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
25. Lionel Richie & Diana Ross – Endless Love από το “Endless Love” (1981)
https://youtu.be/6wz1FFRGQ8I
26. The Blues Brothers – Everybody Needs Somebody to Love
27. Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants to Rule the World
28. Survivor – Eye of the Tiger
29. Irene Cara – Fame
30. Frank Stallone – Far From Over
31. Queen – Flash
32. Irene Cara – Flashdance… What a Feeling
33. Kenny Loggins – Footloose
34. Sheena Easton – For Your Eyes Only
35. Billy Ocean – Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car
36. Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters από το “Ghostbusters” (1984)
https://youtu.be/cU4qbnNmxWA
37. Peter Cetera – Glory of Love
38. INXS & Jimmy Barnes – Good Times
39. Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter
40. Loverboy – Heaven in Your Eyes
41. Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero
42. Eric Carmen – Hungry Eyes
43. Dan Hartman – I Can Dream About You
44. Bananarama – I Heard a Rumour
45. Stevie Wonder – I Just Called to Say I Love You από το “The Woman In Red” (1984)
https://youtu.be/Pn-qrIslgEI
46. Modern English – I Melt with You
47. George Michael – I Want Your Sex
48. OMD – If You Leave
49. ELO – I’m Alive
50. Kenny Loggins – I’m Alright
51. Madonna – Into the Groove
52. Pat Benatar – Invincible
53. Stephen Bishop – It Might Be You
54. Aretha Franklin – Jumpin’ Jack Flash
55. Beach Boys – Kokomo από το “Cocktail” (1988)
https://youtu.be/wmKEc8Q4Ie4
56. Los Lobos – La Bamba
57. Prince – Let’s Go Crazy
58. Deniece Williams – Let’s Hear It for the Boy
59. Gladys Knight – Licence to Kill
60. Mental As Anything – Live It Up
61. Madonna – Live to Tell
62. James Brown – Living in America
63. The Four Tops – Loco in Acapulco
64. Lou Gramm – Lost in the Shadows
65. Neil Diamond – Love on the Rocks από το “The Jazz Singer” (1980)
https://youtu.be/22tVYznBKyE
66. Rick Springfield – Love Somebody
67. David Foster – Love Theme from St. Elmo’s Fire
68. Olivia Newton-John – Magic
69. Michael Sembello – Maniac
70. Kenny Loggins – Meet Me Half Way
71. Pointer Sisters – Neutron Dance
72. Patti Labelle – New Attitude
73. Paul McCartney – No More Lonely Nights
74. Kenny Loggins – Nobody’s Fool
75. Starship – Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now από το “Mannequin” (1987)
https://youtu.be/8QHrY1fz0HE
76. Donna Summer – On the Radio
77. Queen – One Vision
78. Journey – Open Arms
79. Echo & the Bunnymen – People Are Strange
80. Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink
81. Queen – Princes of the Universe
82. Prince – Purple Rain
83. Annie Lennox & Al Green – Put a Little Love in Your Heart
84. DeBarge – Rhythm of the Night
85. Lionel Richie – Say You, Say Me από το “White Nights” (1985)
https://youtu.be/LRR8WxFhEi8
86. Phil Collins & Marilyn Martin – Separate Lives
87. Bob Seger – Shakedown
88. Patrick Swayze feat. Wendy Fraser – She’s Like the Wind
89. Jackson Browne – Somebody’s Baby
90. Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram – Somewhere Out There
91. Paul McCartney – Spies Like Us
92. John Parr – St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)
93. Ben E. King – Stand by Me
94. Patti LaBelle – Stir It Up
95. Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom από το “Running Scared” (1986)
https://youtu.be/8Gkzxq8pD7E
96. Berlin – Take My Breath Away
97. Cyndi Lauper – The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough
98. Glenn Frey – The Heat Is On
99. America – The Last Unicorn
100. A-ha – The Living Daylights
101. Madonna – The Look of Love
102. Limahl – The Never Ending Story
103. Huey Lewis – The Power of Love
104. Bette Midler – The Rose από το “The Rose” (1980)
https://youtu.be/CRgQgJlOAoU
105. Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes – (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life
106. Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together in Electric Dreams
107. Olivia Newton-John – Twist of Fate
108. Phil Collins – Two Hearts
109. Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes – Up Where We Belong
110. Paul McCartney – We All Stand Together
111. Tina Turner – We Don’t Need Another Hero
112. Prince – When Doves Cry από το “Purple Rain” (1984)
https://youtu.be/UG3VcCAlUgE
113. Billy Ocean – When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going
114. Jermaine Jackson & Pia Zadora – When the Rain Begins to Fall
115. AC/DC – Who Made Who
116. Queen – Who Wants to Live Forever
117. El DeBarge – Who’s Johnny
118. Madonna – Who’s That Girl
119. Bette Midler – Wind Beneath My Wings
120. Olivia Newton-John & Electric Light Orchestra – Xanadu
(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, από τα μεσάνυχτα μέχρι τις 3 το πρωί, ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “After Midnight… όπως έλεγε και ο J.J. Cale”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική).