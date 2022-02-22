Επιτυχίες της δεκαετίας του ’80 που ξεπήδησαν από την μεγάλη οθόνη



2. Phil Collins – A Groovy Kind of Love

3. Queen – A Kind of Magic

4. Duran Duran – A View to a Kill

5. David Bowie – Absolute Beginners

6. Cher & Peter Cetera – After All

7. Phil Collins – Against All Odds από το “Against All Odds” (1984)

9. Neil Diamond – America

10. Christopher Cross – Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)

11. Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F

12. Prince – Batdance

13. Survivor – Burning Heart

14. Blondie – Call Me

15. David Bowie – Cat People (Putting Out Fire)

16. Madonna – Causing a Commotion

17. Vangelis – Chariots of Fire από το “Chariots of Fire” (1981)

19. Carly Simon – Coming Around Again

20. Madonna – Crazy for You

21. The Jets – Cross My Broken Heart

22. Gerard McMahon – Cry Little Sister

23. Kenny Loggins – Danger Zone

24. Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

25. Lionel Richie & Diana Ross – Endless Love από το “Endless Love” (1981)

27. Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants to Rule the World

28. Survivor – Eye of the Tiger

29. Irene Cara – Fame

30. Frank Stallone – Far From Over

31. Queen – Flash

32. Irene Cara – Flashdance… What a Feeling

33. Kenny Loggins – Footloose

34. Sheena Easton – For Your Eyes Only

35. Billy Ocean – Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car

36. Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters από το “Ghostbusters” (1984)

38. INXS & Jimmy Barnes – Good Times

39. Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

40. Loverboy – Heaven in Your Eyes

41. Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero

42. Eric Carmen – Hungry Eyes

43. Dan Hartman – I Can Dream About You

44. Bananarama – I Heard a Rumour

45. Stevie Wonder – I Just Called to Say I Love You από το “The Woman In Red” (1984)

47. George Michael – I Want Your Sex

48. OMD – If You Leave

49. ELO – I’m Alive

50. Kenny Loggins – I’m Alright

51. Madonna – Into the Groove

52. Pat Benatar – Invincible

53. Stephen Bishop – It Might Be You

54. Aretha Franklin – Jumpin’ Jack Flash

55. Beach Boys – Kokomo από το “Cocktail” (1988)

57. Prince – Let’s Go Crazy

58. Deniece Williams – Let’s Hear It for the Boy

59. Gladys Knight – Licence to Kill

60. Mental As Anything – Live It Up

61. Madonna – Live to Tell

62. James Brown – Living in America

63. The Four Tops – Loco in Acapulco

64. Lou Gramm – Lost in the Shadows

65. Neil Diamond – Love on the Rocks από το “The Jazz Singer” (1980)

67. David Foster – Love Theme from St. Elmo’s Fire

68. Olivia Newton-John – Magic

69. Michael Sembello – Maniac

70. Kenny Loggins – Meet Me Half Way

71. Pointer Sisters – Neutron Dance

72. Patti Labelle – New Attitude

73. Paul McCartney – No More Lonely Nights

74. Kenny Loggins – Nobody’s Fool

75. Starship – Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now από το “Mannequin” (1987)

77. Queen – One Vision

78. Journey – Open Arms

79. Echo & the Bunnymen – People Are Strange

80. Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink

81. Queen – Princes of the Universe

82. Prince – Purple Rain

83. Annie Lennox & Al Green – Put a Little Love in Your Heart

84. DeBarge – Rhythm of the Night

85. Lionel Richie – Say You, Say Me από το “White Nights” (1985)

87. Bob Seger – Shakedown

88. Patrick Swayze feat. Wendy Fraser – She’s Like the Wind

89. Jackson Browne – Somebody’s Baby

90. Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram – Somewhere Out There

91. Paul McCartney – Spies Like Us

92. John Parr – St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)

93. Ben E. King – Stand by Me

94. Patti LaBelle – Stir It Up

95. Michael McDonald – Sweet Freedom από το “Running Scared” (1986)

97. Cyndi Lauper – The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough

98. Glenn Frey – The Heat Is On

99. America – The Last Unicorn

100. A-ha – The Living Daylights

101. Madonna – The Look of Love

102. Limahl – The Never Ending Story

103. Huey Lewis – The Power of Love

104. Bette Midler – The Rose από το “The Rose” (1980)

106. Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together in Electric Dreams

107. Olivia Newton-John – Twist of Fate

108. Phil Collins – Two Hearts

109. Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes – Up Where We Belong

110. Paul McCartney – We All Stand Together

111. Tina Turner – We Don’t Need Another Hero

112. Prince – When Doves Cry από το “Purple Rain” (1984)

113. Billy Ocean – When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going

114. Jermaine Jackson & Pia Zadora – When the Rain Begins to Fall

115. AC/DC – Who Made Who

116. Queen – Who Wants to Live Forever

117. El DeBarge – Who’s Johnny

118. Madonna – Who’s That Girl

119. Bette Midler – Wind Beneath My Wings

120. Olivia Newton-John & Electric Light Orchestra – Xanadu

(Κάθε Σάββατο και Κυριακή βράδυ, από τα μεσάνυχτα μέχρι τις 3 το πρωί, ο Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου παρουσιάζει από τον Real FM στους 97.8, την εκπομπή “After Midnight… όπως έλεγε και ο J.J. Cale”, με πολλή και καλή μουσική).