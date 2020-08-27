-
Κέιτι Πέρι - Ορλάντο Μπλουμ: Γεννήθηκε η κόρη τους - Η πρωτότυπη ανακοίνωση από το ζευγάρι - ΦΩΤΟ08:32 08:32
Lifestyle
Η Κέιτι Πέρι και ο Ορλάντο Μπλουμ υποδέχθηκαν το πρώτο τους παιδί μαζί. Ο ηθοποιός έχει έναν γιο από τον προηγούμενο γάμο του. Το κοριτσάκι θα ονομαστεί Daisy Dove Bloom. Το διάσημο ζευγάρι επέλεξε έναν πρωτότυπο τρόπο να κάνει την ανακοίνωση και αυτό έγινε μέσω της UNICEF, της οποίας είναι και οι δύο πρέσβεις καλής θελήσεως.
Ο λογαριασμός του ιδρύματος δημοσίευσε μια ασπρόμαυρη φωτογραφία, όπου κρατούν το χέρι της νεογέννητης κόρης τους.
"Είμαστε γεμάτοι αγάπη και ευτυχία από το θαύμα της γέννησης της κόρης μας" αναφέρει η 35χρονη Πέρι και ο 43χρονος Μπλουμ.View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.σχολίασε κι εσύσχετικά άρθρα