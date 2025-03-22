ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί στο Νέο Μεξικό – Αναφορές για πολλά θύματα

διεθνή

ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί στο Νέο Μεξικό - Αναφορές για πολλά θύματα

Υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για πολλά θύματα από πυρά στην πόλη Λας Κρούσες, στο Νέο Μεξικό, στις ΗΠΑ όπως μετέδωσε δίκτυο συνεργαζόμενο με το CBS News, επικαλούμενο την αστυνομία.

Σύμφωνα με το ρεπορτάζ, αστυνομική δύναμη βρίσκεται στο σημείο στο Γιανγκ Παρκ.

Μοιράσου το:

σχολίασε κι εσύ
περισσότερα
06:46 , Σάββατο 22 Μαρτίου 2025

Λωρίδα της Γάζας: Νέοι βομβαρδισμοί του Ισραήλ – Πέντε παιδιά σκοτώθηκαν σε νέο αεροπορικό πλήγμα

Η σύγκρουση στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας εισέρχεται σε νέα, πιο επικίνδυνη φάση, καθώς το Ισραήλ προει...
05:00 , Σάββατο 22 Μαρτίου 2025

ΗΠΑ: Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ανακαλεί τις άδειες χειρισμού απορρήτων για την Καμάλα Χάρις και τη Χίλαρι Κλίντον

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ανακάλεσε, χθες, Παρασκευή τις άδειες χειρισμού απορρήτων πο...
04:25 , Σάββατο 22 Μαρτίου 2025

Τζορτζ Φόρμαν: Ο θρύλος της αμερικανικής πυγμαχίας πέθανε σε ηλικία 76 ετών

Ο Τζορτζ Φόρμαν, ένας από τους σπουδαιότερους πυγμάχους στην ιστορία των βαρέων βαρών, άφησε α...
03:20 , Σάββατο 22 Μαρτίου 2025

Ουκρανία: Πέντε νεκροί σε επιθέσεις της Ρωσίας σύμφωνα με αξιωματούχους

Ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία συνεχίζει να πλήττει αμάχους και υποδομές, με τις τελευταίες επιθέσεις...
MUST READ

Με… απώλειες η επιστροφή της σειράς «Το σόι σου» – Θα αντικατασταθούν δύο ή τρεις ηθοποιοί

Ποιες σειρές ρίχνουν τίτλους τέλους τον Ιούνιο

Οπτική ψευδαίσθηση: Μόνο αν έχεις παρατηρητικότητα ντετέκτιβ θα βρεις τις 3 καρύδες σε 7 δευτερόλεπτα

Υψηλή χοληστερίνη και αρτηριακή πίεση: Το Νο1 ρόφημα που βοηθά στην μείωσή τους όταν καταναλώνεται καθημερινά, σύμφωνα με μελέτες