EE για τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο: «Δεν συμμορφώνεται με το Δίκαιο της Θάλασσας και είναι άκυρο – Αλληλεγγύη σε Ελλάδα και Κύπρο»

«Η συμφωνία αυτή παραβιάζει τα κυριαρχικά δικαιώματα τρίτων κρατών, δεν συμμορφώνεται με το Δίκαιο της Θάλασσας και είναι άκυρη και ανίσχυρη» τονίζουν η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν Ούρσουλα Φον ντερ Λάιεν και ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Αντόνιο Κόστα, καταδικάζοντας το παράνομο τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο.

Αναλυτικά η κοινή δήλωση της Ούρσουλα Φον ντερ Λάιεν και του Αντόνιο Κόστα:

«Εκφράζουμε τη βαθιά μας λύπη για την σημερινή επικύρωση από το Λιβυκό Κοινοβούλιο του λεγόμενου Μνημονίου Συνεργασίας μεταξύ Λιβύης και Τουρκίας σχετικά με την οριοθέτηση των θαλάσσιων δικαιοδοσιών στη Μεσόγειο Θάλασσα.

Υπενθυμίζουμε ότι η θέση της ΕΕ επί του θέματος αυτού διατυπώθηκε σαφώς από το Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο το 2019 και παραμένει αμετάβλητη.

Η εν λόγω συμφωνία παραβιάζει τα κυριαρχικά δικαιώματα τρίτων κρατών, δεν συμμορφώνεται με το Δίκαιο της Θάλασσας και είναι άκυρη.

Επιβεβαιώνουμε την αλληλεγγύη μας προς την Ελλάδα και την Κύπρο.

Επαναλαμβάνουμε τη γνωστή θέση της ΕΕ κατά οποιασδήποτε εξωτερικής παρέμβασης στη Λιβύη».

We deeply regret the ratification today by the Libyan Parliament of the so-called Libyan-Türkiye Memorandum of Understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea.

We recall that the EU’s position on this matter was clearly stated by the European Council in 2019 and remains unchanged.

This agreement infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states, it does not comply with the Law of the Sea, and is null and void.

We reaffirm our solidarity with Greece and Cyprus.

We reiterate the EU’s well known position against any outside interference in Libya.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 20, 2026