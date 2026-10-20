EE για τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο: «Δεν συμμορφώνεται με το Δίκαιο της Θάλασσας και είναι άκυρο – Αλληλεγγύη σε Ελλάδα και Κύπρο»

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Διεθνή Νέα

Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν , Αντόνιο Κόστα
πηγή: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
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«Η συμφωνία αυτή παραβιάζει τα κυριαρχικά δικαιώματα τρίτων κρατών, δεν συμμορφώνεται με το Δίκαιο της Θάλασσας και είναι άκυρη και ανίσχυρη» τονίζουν η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν Ούρσουλα Φον ντερ Λάιεν και ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Αντόνιο Κόστα, καταδικάζοντας το παράνομο τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο.

Αναλυτικά η κοινή δήλωση της Ούρσουλα Φον ντερ Λάιεν και του Αντόνιο Κόστα: 

«Εκφράζουμε τη βαθιά μας λύπη για την σημερινή επικύρωση από το Λιβυκό Κοινοβούλιο του λεγόμενου Μνημονίου Συνεργασίας μεταξύ Λιβύης και Τουρκίας σχετικά με την οριοθέτηση των θαλάσσιων δικαιοδοσιών στη Μεσόγειο Θάλασσα.

Υπενθυμίζουμε ότι η θέση της ΕΕ επί του θέματος αυτού διατυπώθηκε σαφώς από το Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο το 2019 και παραμένει αμετάβλητη.

Η εν λόγω συμφωνία παραβιάζει τα κυριαρχικά δικαιώματα τρίτων κρατών, δεν συμμορφώνεται με το Δίκαιο της Θάλασσας και είναι άκυρη.

Επιβεβαιώνουμε την αλληλεγγύη μας προς την Ελλάδα και την Κύπρο.

Επαναλαμβάνουμε τη γνωστή θέση της ΕΕ κατά οποιασδήποτε εξωτερικής παρέμβασης στη Λιβύη».

 

 

 

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