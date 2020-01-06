  • Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020: Αυτοί είναι οι νικητές και οι χαμένοι της βραδιάς - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

    Οι "Χρυσές Σφαίρες" είχαν τα πάντα: άφθονη σαμπάνια, διάσημους προσκεκλημένους, λαμπερές παρουσίες αλλά και νικητές και χαμένους.

    Η 77η απονομή των βραβείων έγινε στο ξενοδοχείο Beverly Hilton χθες το βράδυ.

    Η ταινία “1917” για τον Α' Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο κέρδισε το βραβείο για την "Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα" αλλά και το βραβείο για τον "Καλύτερο Σκηνοθέτη", Σάμ Μέντες.

    Το βραβείο της "Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία" κέρδισε η ταινία του Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” και ο πρωταγωνιστής Μπραντ Πιτ πήρε και το βραβείο Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου.

    Η Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ κέρδισε το βραβείο για την "Καλύτερη Ηθοποιό σε δραματική ταινία" για τον ρόλο της στην ταινία "Judy".

    Ο Χουακίν Φοίνιξ κέρδισε το βραβείο για τον "Καλύτερο Ηθοποιό σε δραματική ταινία" για τον Τζόκερ.

    Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τους κερδισμένους και τους χαμένους της βραδιάς:

    Best Motion Picture, Drama:

    WINNER: “1917”

    “The Irishman”

    “Joker”

    “Marriage Story”

    “The Two Popes”

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

    Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

    Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

    Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

    Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

    WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

    Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

    Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

    Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

    WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

    Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Pope

    Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

    “Dolemite Is My Name”

    “Jojo Rabbit”

    “Knives Out”

    WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

    “Rocketman”

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

    WINNER: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

    Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

    Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

    Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

    Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

    Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

    Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

    Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

    WINNER: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

    Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

    Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

    Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

    Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

    Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

    WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

    Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

    Best Original Score:

    “Motherless Brooklyn”

    “Little Women”

    WINNER: “Joker”

    “1917”

    “Marriage Story”

    Best TV Movie or Limited Series:

    “Catch-22”

    WINNER: “Chernobyl”

    “Fosse/Verdon”

    “The Loudest Voice”

    “Unbelievable”

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

    WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

    Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

    Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

    Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

    Joey King, “The Act”

    Best Director:

    Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

    WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917”

    Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

    Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

    Todd Phillips, “Joker”

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

    Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

    Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

    Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

    Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

    WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

    Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

    Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

    Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

    Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

    WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

    Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

    Best Original Song:

    “Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

    WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

    “Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

    “Spirit” – “The Lion King”

    “Stand Up” – “Harriet”

    Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

    “Barry”

    WINNER: “Fleabag”

    “The Kominsky Method”

    “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

    “The Politician”

    Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

    Annette Bening, “The Report”

    Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

    Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

    Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

    WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

    Best Animated Feature Film:

    “Frozen 2”

    “The Lion King”

    WINNER: “Missing Link”

    “Toy Story 4”

    “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

    Best Screenplay:

    “Marriage Story”

    “Parasite”

    “The Two Popes”

    WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

    “The Irishman”

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

    WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

    Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

    Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

    Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

    Billy Porter, “Pose”

    Best Foreign Language Film:

    “The Farewell”

    “Les Misérables”

    “Pain and Glory”

    WINNER: “Parasite”

    “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

    Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

    WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

    Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

    Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

    Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

    Best TV Series, Drama:

    “Big Little Lies”

    “The Crown”

    “Killing Eve”

    “The Morning Show”

    WINNER: “Succession”

    Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

    Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

    Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

    Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

    WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

    Henry Winkler, “Barry”

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

    WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

    Ben Platt, “The Politician”

    Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

    Bill Hader, “Barry”

    Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

    Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

    Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

    WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

    Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

    Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

