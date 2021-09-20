Βραβεία Emmy 2021: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές και οι πιο καλοντυμένοι σταρ – ΦΩΤΟ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Πραγματοποιήθηκε η τελετή απονομής των φετινών βραβείων Emmy στο Microsoft Theatre του Los Angeles. Ως γνωστόν τα βραβεία Emmy, είναι τα αντίστοιχα για την τηλεόραση με ότι είναι για τον κινηματογράφο τα βραβεία Oscar.
Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου
Η παρουσίαση της τελετής έγινε από τον ηθοποιό και κωμικό, ιδιαίτερα του stand-up comedy, τον λεγόμενο Cedric the Entertainer. Δόθηκαν βραβεία για τις καλύτερες σειρές δράματος, κωμωδίας, reality και σειρές με περιορισμένο αριθμό επεισοδίων.
Το “The Crown” ήταν ο μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς, κερδίζοντας 8 βραβεία μεταξύ των οποίων και τα: Καλύτερης Δραματικής Σειράς, Καλύτερου Ηθοποιού σε δράμα (Josh O’Connor), Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού σε δράμα (Olivia Colman), Καλύτερου Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε δράμα (Tobias Menzies) και Καλύτερου Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε δράμα (Gillian Anderson).
Άλλοι νικητές ήταν η κωμωδία της Apple TV+ “Ted Lasso”, το reality σώου RuPaul’s Drag Race, τα οποία και τα δύο απέσπασαν από τέσσερα βραβεία το καθένα. Τα “Mare Of Easttown”, “Saturday Night Live” και “Hacks” κέρδισαν επίσης από τρία βραβεία το καθένα. Ενώ η σειρά του Netflix “The Queen’s Gambit” έλαβε δύο βραβεία Emmy.
Βραβεία Emmy: Η πλήρης λίστα υποψηφιοτήτων και νικητών έχει ως εξής:
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown – Νικητής
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
Pose
This Is Us
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown – Νικητής
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
Pose
This Is Us
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Νικητής
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Νικητής
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) – Νικήτρια
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
MJ Rodriguez (Pose)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) – Νικήτρια
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
MJ Rodriguez (Pose)
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – Νικητής
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – Νικητής
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Νικήτρια
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Νικήτρια
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) – Νικητής
Charles Dance (The Crown)
Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) – Νικητής
Charles Dance (The Crown)
Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
Guest Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
Claire Foy (The Crown) – Νικήτρια
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
Claire Foy (The Crown) – Νικήτρια
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία σε Δραματική Σειρά
Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Crown (“Fairytale”)
The Crown (“War”) – Νικητής
The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Crown (“Fairytale”)
The Crown (“War”) – Νικητής
The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Καλύτερο Σενάριο σε Δραματική Σειρά
Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Boys (“What I Know”)
The Crown (“War”) – Νικητής
The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Boys (“What I Know”)
The Crown (“War”) – Νικητής
The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Καλύτερη Σειρά Κωμωδίας
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso – Νικητής
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso – Νικητής
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – Νικήτρια
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – Νικήτρια
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Bowen Yang (SNL)
Kenan Thompson (SNL)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Bowen Yang (SNL)
Kenan Thompson (SNL)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Aidy Bryant (SNL)
Kate McKinnon (SNL)
Cecily Strong (SNL)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – Νικήτρια
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Aidy Bryant (SNL)
Kate McKinnon (SNL)
Cecily Strong (SNL)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – Νικήτρια
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία
Alec Baldwin (SNL)
Dave Chappelle (SNL) – Νικητής
Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)
Daniel Levy (SNL)
Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
Alec Baldwin (SNL)
Dave Chappelle (SNL) – Νικητής
Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)
Daniel Levy (SNL)
Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
Guest Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία
Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Maya Rudolph (SNL) – Νικήτρια
Kristen Wiig (SNL)
Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Maya Rudolph (SNL) – Νικήτρια
Kristen Wiig (SNL)
Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία σε Κωμωδία
B Positive (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – Νικητής
Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)
Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
B Positive (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – Νικητής
Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)
Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
Καλύτερο Σενάριο σε Κωμωδία
Girls5eva (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – Νικητής
Pen15 (“Play”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)
Girls5eva (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – Νικητής
Pen15 (“Play”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)
Καλύτερη Σειρά περιορισμένων επεισοδίων
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit – Νικητής
WandaVision
The Underground Railroad
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit – Νικητής
WandaVision
The Underground Railroad
Καλύτερη Ταινία για την Τηλεόραση
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Νικητής
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Νικητής
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Καλύτερος παρουσιαστής (-τρια) σε Reality ή Τηλεπαιγνίδι
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – Νικητής
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – Νικητής
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)
Καλύτερο Τηλεπαιχνίδι
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Νικητής
Top Chef
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Νικητής
Top Chef
The Voice
Καλύτερο Talk Show
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Νικητής
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Νικητής
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Καλύτερο Special Πρόγραμμα (μαγνητοσκοπημένο)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton – Νικητής
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton – Νικητής
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Καλύτερο Special Πρόγραμμα (live)
Celebrating America
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 – Νικητής
The 63rd Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Celebrating America
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 – Νικητής
The 63rd Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Ειδικό Βραβείο του Κυβερνήτη
Debbie Allenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGQtVyfVguk
Debbie Allenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGQtVyfVguk
Βραβεία Emmy: Τα καλύτερα look
Στιγμές από τα βραβεία Emmy 2021