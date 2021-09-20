Βραβεία Emmy 2021: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές και οι πιο καλοντυμένοι σταρ – ΦΩΤΟ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Πραγματοποιήθηκε η τελετή απονομής των φετινών βραβείων Emmy στο Microsoft Theatre του Los Angeles. Ως γνωστόν τα βραβεία Emmy, είναι τα αντίστοιχα για την τηλεόραση με ότι είναι για τον κινηματογράφο τα βραβεία Oscar.

Του Ιωσήφ Αβράμογλου

Η παρουσίαση της τελετής έγινε από τον ηθοποιό και κωμικό, ιδιαίτερα του stand-up comedy, τον λεγόμενο Cedric the Entertainer. Δόθηκαν βραβεία για τις καλύτερες σειρές δράματος, κωμωδίας, reality και σειρές με περιορισμένο αριθμό επεισοδίων.

Το “The Crown” ήταν ο μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς, κερδίζοντας 8 βραβεία μεταξύ των οποίων και τα: Καλύτερης Δραματικής Σειράς, Καλύτερου Ηθοποιού σε δράμα (Josh O’Connor), Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού σε δράμα (Olivia Colman), Καλύτερου Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε δράμα (Tobias Menzies) και Καλύτερου Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε δράμα (Gillian Anderson).

Άλλοι νικητές ήταν η κωμωδία της Apple TV+ “Ted Lasso”, το reality σώου RuPaul’s Drag Race, τα οποία και τα δύο απέσπασαν από τέσσερα βραβεία το καθένα. Τα “Mare Of Easttown”, “Saturday Night Live” και “Hacks” κέρδισαν επίσης από τρία βραβεία το καθένα. Ενώ η σειρά του Netflix “The Queen’s Gambit” έλαβε δύο βραβεία Emmy.

Βραβεία Emmy: Η πλήρης λίστα υποψηφιοτήτων και νικητών έχει ως εξής:

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown – Νικητής

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

Pose

This Is Us

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Νικητής

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) – Νικήτρια

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

MJ Rodriguez (Pose)

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – Νικητής

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Νικήτρια

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) – Νικητής

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Guest Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Claire Foy (The Crown) – Νικήτρια

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία σε Δραματική Σειρά

Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Pose (“Series Finale”)

The Crown (“Fairytale”)

The Crown (“War”) – Νικητής

The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Καλύτερο Σενάριο σε Δραματική Σειρά

Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)

Pose (“Series Finale”)

The Boys (“What I Know”)

The Crown (“War”) – Νικητής

The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Καλύτερη Σειρά Κωμωδίας

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso – Νικητής

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – Νικήτρια

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Bowen Yang (SNL)

Kenan Thompson (SNL)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (SNL)

Kate McKinnon (SNL)

Cecily Strong (SNL)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – Νικήτρια

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία

Alec Baldwin (SNL)

Dave Chappelle (SNL) – Νικητής

Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)

Daniel Levy (SNL)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Guest Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός σε Κωμωδία

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Maya Rudolph (SNL) – Νικήτρια

Kristen Wiig (SNL)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία σε Κωμωδία

B Positive (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – Νικητής

Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)

Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)

Καλύτερο Σενάριο σε Κωμωδία

Girls5eva (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – Νικητής

Pen15 (“Play”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)

Καλύτερη Σειρά περιορισμένων επεισοδίων

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit – Νικητής

WandaVision

The Underground Railroad

Καλύτερη Ταινία για την Τηλεόραση

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Νικητής

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Καλύτερος παρουσιαστής (-τρια) σε Reality ή Τηλεπαιγνίδι

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – Νικητής

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)

Καλύτερο Τηλεπαιχνίδι

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Νικητής

Top Chef

The Voice

Καλύτερο Talk Show

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Νικητής

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Καλύτερο Special Πρόγραμμα (μαγνητοσκοπημένο)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton – Νικητής

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Καλύτερο Special Πρόγραμμα (live)

Celebrating America

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 – Νικητής

The 63rd Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Ειδικό Βραβείο του Κυβερνήτη

Ειδικό Βραβείο του Κυβερνήτη

Debbie Allen

Στιγμές από τα βραβεία Emmy 2021