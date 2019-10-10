-
Εικόνες φρίκης από τις Τουρκικές επιθέσεις στη Συρία - ΦΩΤΟ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ03:46 03:46
Οι πρώτες εικόνες και τα βίντεο από τις επιθέσεις του Τουρκικού στρατού βγαίνουν σιγά - σιγά στη δημοσιότητα.
Εικόνες φρίκης και αποτροπιασμού.
Πόλεμος, αίμα, συντρίμμια...
A civilian killed (Kurdish), two injured (Christian civilians) in al-Basheriyah, in the Turkish indiscriminate bombardment on civilian neighborhoods of the city of #Qamishli.
Northeastern #Syria pic.twitter.com/hZLN0vF60Q— NORTH PRESS AGENCY (@NPA_SY) October 9, 2019
On the outskirts of #RasAlAin earlier following Turkish bombardment of the town. We are the only US network here in #syria . pic.twitter.com/BT9Fh5PCzG— Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) October 9, 2019