-
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας06:32 06:32
Αθλητισμός
Οι αγώνες του Ρολάν Γκαρός, το ματς Ολλανδία-Αγγλία για το UEFA Nations League ξεχωρίζουν στο πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας.
Αναλυτικά:
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros
13:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
16:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros
16:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
16:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros
17:00 ΕΡΤ Play1 Final 8, Ανόβερο Champions League πόλο
18:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
18:15 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros
19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Τόφας – Φενέρμπαχτσε TBF Basketball Super League
21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Ρώμη Diamond League
21:45 OPEN TV Ολλανδία – Αγγλία UEFA Nations League Finals
21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Ολλανδία – Αγγλία UEFA Nations League Finalsσχολίασε κι εσύσχετικά άρθρα