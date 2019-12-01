CROC RELEASE 🐊 I’m looking for a name for my new Croc, he’s missing a foot off his tail & is 17 foot long! Leave your suggestions in the comments below. ••• This video shows a very smooth, safe & successful release. My passion is enabling the peaceful coexistence between people & animals. When there is a problem crocodile threatening people or livestock I am often called in to catch and relocate/release the croc to a new home out of harms way. I have created big new pens for problem crocs like this one out on my property so they can continue living a happy life without being destroyed. This also means I can continue bringing people out to see these magnificent animals up close and personal so they can learn more about this unique species and the importance of their existence. #monstercrocwrangler #outbackwrangler

A post shared by Matt Wright (@mattwright) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:14pm PDT