Έπιασε κροκόδειλο - τέρας 5,1 μέτρων που τρεφόταν με αγελάδες - ΦΩΤΟ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ10:33 10:33
Διεθνή
Έναν κροκόδειλο - τέρας κατάφερε να πιάσει και να μεταφέρει σε άλλη τοποθεσία ο Αυστραλός Ματ Ράιτ. Ο κροκόδειλος που είχε φτάσει σε μήκος τα πέντε μέτρα, τρεφόταν με τις αγελάδες μια φάρμας.
Ο Ματ Ράιτ, ο οποίος παρουσιάζει και την εκπομπή του National Geographic, 'Outback Wrangler,' πόζαρε για μερικές φωτογραφίες με τον τεράστιο κροκόδειλο και της ανήρτησε στον λογαριασμό του στο Instagram.
Όπως είπε ο κροκόδειλος, ο οποίος ονομάστηκε Rex, είναι συνολικά 5,1 μέτρα αν και ένα μέρος της ουράς του λείπει.
Ο Rex, ο οποίος είναι ιδιαίτερα επιθετικός, μεταφέρθηκε σε άλλη ασφαλή τοποθεσία, μακριά από τη φάρμα, όπου έβρισκε άφθονο φαγητό.View this post on Instagram
CROC RELEASE 🐊 I'm looking for a name for my new Croc, he's missing a foot off his tail & is 17 foot long! Leave your suggestions in the comments below. ••• This video shows a very smooth, safe & successful release. My passion is enabling the peaceful coexistence between people & animals. When there is a problem crocodile threatening people or livestock I am often called in to catch and relocate/release the croc to a new home out of harms way. I have created big new pens for problem crocs like this one out on my property so they can continue living a happy life without being destroyed. This also means I can continue bringing people out to see these magnificent animals up close and personal so they can learn more about this unique species and the importance of their existence. #monstercrocwrangler #outbackwrangler